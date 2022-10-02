George Clooney Agrees He’s the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’: Watch

George Clooney knows he is incredibly handsome.

The legendary actor admitted this after Brad Pitt called him the “most handsome man in the world” during an interview with Vogue earlier this month when he was who is the “best looking in the game right now.”

“Well, I’ve gotta name that George Clooney fucker, because why not?” Pitt said. “Usually I’m always taking him out and he’s always taking me out, and this time I’m going to go the other way. Just this once. George? That one’s for you.”

And during an appearance on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, Clooney agreed with Pitt’s opinion, saying, “He’s right about that. Let’s face it. He’s right.”

“I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world,” he continued. “I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself. And they said, ‘Maybe don’t say that. Do another take.’”

And speaking with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Clooney agreed with Pitt’s opinion again.

“I, too, think that I am the most handsome man,” the actor, said. “I will say that I think his first answer was himself and then someone said, ‘Let’s do that again. Don’t say yourself.’”

