Genevieve Nnaji took to her social media yesterday to wish her fans a Merry Christmas with her new stunning photos.

Dressed in a festive green and standing beside an ornamented tree, the legendary actress struck a pose, the look complete with blazing golden box braids.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours!” she wrote.

Check her out!

Merry Christmas to you and yours!🤗🎄🥂✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/SW6eu7FTTY — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) December 25, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...