Genevieve Nnaji has responded to the unsavoury news making the rounds stating that she has been committed to a psychiatric hospital in Texas due to a battle with mental illness.

The actress who is rarely active on Instagram, shut down the news by making a video of herself enjoying the simple things.

Nnaji posted a clip that showed her enjoying nature and busy with a painting exercise. She put this up on her Instagram stories in the early hours of Wednesday, May 11.

