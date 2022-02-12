Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Genevieve Nnaji awakens fans with rare dance video (Watch)

Ace Actress Genevieve Nnaji took to social media to share a rare dance video of herself that caught fans’ attention.

The movie star in recent times has maintained silence on the social media space. She took her silence a step further when she unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

However, fans who weren’t expecting this from the thespian were quite delighted to see her show off some dance moves.

In the video, Genevieve donned a homey dress as she vibed end to end to Kanye West’s song titled ’24’. She shared the video on her Instagram story.

Watch Video;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atinkanews.net (@atinkanews)

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: