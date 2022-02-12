Genevieve Nnaji awakens fans with rare dance video (Watch)

Ace Actress Genevieve Nnaji took to social media to share a rare dance video of herself that caught fans’ attention.

The movie star in recent times has maintained silence on the social media space. She took her silence a step further when she unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

However, fans who weren’t expecting this from the thespian were quite delighted to see her show off some dance moves.

In the video, Genevieve donned a homey dress as she vibed end to end to Kanye West’s song titled ’24’. She shared the video on her Instagram story.

