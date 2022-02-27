General Hospital Ijede Delivers First Set Of Triplets In Y2022

Medical Director Attributes Success to LASG Investment in Qualitative Healthcare.

The General Hospital Ijede has recorded its first successful birth of triplets in the year 2022.

The Medical Director/CEO, General Hospital, Ijede, Dr. Abimbola Sunday Okudero spoke at the facility on Thursday, attributing the success to the continuous investment in qualitative healthcare delivery by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as conceptualised in the Health and Environmental pillars of its T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda

The Medical Director affirmed that the success story is not only due to the state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure provided by the State Government, but also the continuous recruitment of medical professionals with vast experience in their respective fields.

His words: “This is indeed a joyous moment for us because we are starting the new year with the successful delivery of triplets. We are grateful to God and the Lagos State Government for their passion in rendering qualitative healthcare to citizens of the State, kudos to Mr. Sanwo-Olu and his team”.

Dr. Okudero also congratulated the parents and assured the mother, Mrs. Rebecca Aka, of proper postnatal care as well as qualitative healthcare treatment for the babies.

The Senior Registrar, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Hospital, Ijede, Dr. Nojim Okesanjo, who led the delivery team, said Mrs. Aka delivered a female and two males at 12 am, 12.01 am and 12.05 am on Thursday through caesarian section, adding that the triplets weigh 2.0kg, 2.0 kg and 2.25kg respectively.

While noting that the mother and babies are in good health, Dr. Okesanjo maintained that the successful delivery was due to God and the State Government’s investment in the health sector.

He appreciated other members of the team who took part in the successful delivery of the triplets – Dr. Adeleke Onasanya (Medical Officer); Dr. Babajide Lawal (Medical Officer); Harriet Kelani (Theatre Nurse); Oluwafunmilola Akinyemi (Theatre Nurse); Bola Adeyiolu (Theatre Nurse) and Anaesthetist Taiwo Onisile.

