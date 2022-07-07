Gen Z Youths are rude, intolerant of opposing views – Nnamani

Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu state, has accused Nigerian youths of being intolerant of opposing views.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Nnamani alleged that the youth are intolerant, quick to dismiss opposing ideas and “consumed with hatred”.

The former governor was reacting to youths who were airing their opinions of him on social media.

Among other things, the youths said they would not allow him to “impose his candidate” on them in Enugu in 2023.

But Nnamani said he would not be bullied and “shut out” of social media.

“As I engage every day, tweet, retweet, like , comment and participate in spaces. I worry about the Nigerian GenZ our so called woke version. Intolerant, rude, condescending, intellectually averse and shallow. Quick to dismiss and curse,” he tweeted.

“Self ‘disregulatory’ consumed by indissoluble anger and palpable hate. Denigratory and proselytizing. Intimidating, cyber bullying, destructive personal preachments. Ifechidere Ugwu BA(Nig)History advocated that none should listen to me anymore.

“In her words I play “obscurantism ” Grandstanding, high falutin tirades and misplaced exuberance of youth. A generation thinking war with elders but at war with itself. Fighting in blind anger with their personal chi. So dismissive of alternate view points.

“One Jack(of all trades) thundered Chimaroke Nnamani is a thief! Let him sue me! Ignoring cyber and Criminal defamation laws. Those local threaten those living abroad with fire and brimstone. Meaningless terms, unschooled prose and dysfunctional writing affect.

“Romanticizing strife and discord. A generation continuously sighting a mirage from Golgotha and no enthusiasm for Damascus. Having fought to guarantee Freedom in the social media. Now a millennial and GenZ gang up to shut me out. But me too can play here.

“Methinks some like Ms Ifechidere worry this old man can out hustle them. For an A game is an A game even in Twitterville. So folks ebeano is IN. Live with it. Let’s go tweet. Ain’t nothing stopping me! Ain’t over till the big mama sings.”

