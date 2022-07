Gbenro Ajibade is big mad after realising that meat brought from Africa has been banned from entering the United States of America.

The US-based actor who recently paid a visit to Nigeria, revealed that on his way back to base, he had bought about #50,000 worth of Kilishi to take back with him.

However, on landing and going through immigration, his Kilishi was confiscated, given the new rule that meat from Africa has been banned in the US.

