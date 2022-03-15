Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Questions Designers and Their Ready to Wear Rationale

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has a question for designers and clothiers, specifically those that sell ready to wear outfits.

The media personality and business woman wondered at the rationale behind calling a brand ready to wear when customers have to wait “5-10 business days for the outfit to be made.”

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi suggested that these designers go with another name like “Made to Order” or something else since the whole intent of a ready to wear line is that it is available upon demand.

