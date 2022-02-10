Thursday, February 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Cries Out Over Brands’ Inflated Prices of Stuff for Celebrities

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi feels it is totally unfair for brands to charge Celebrities a higher rate for goods and services just because they are famous.

The former OAP and mother of one shared an experience she had with a bespoke clothing brand where she was charged higher than the usual.

Gbemi noted that she had DM’ed the brand to enquire about the price of a dress and was told it was N45,000. Her friend also DM’ed the brand asking for the price of the very same outfit and she was it retails for N40,000.

She noted that though the difference is only N5,000, she wondered why she was given the higher price and it concluded that it just wasn’t fair.

 

