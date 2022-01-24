Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Cries Out Following Attack by Nigerians Over Congratulatory Message to Mercy Aigbe

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi was caught in the crossfire between Nigerians and Mercy Aigbe following news of the latter’s marriage.

The OAP took to Twitter to cry out after she was attacked for leaving a congratulatory message for the actress.

Gbemi confessed that she was unaware of the circumstances surrounding Aigbe’s new marriage and only saw a happy bride on her timeline and wished her well.

She added that they only follow each other on social media and are not close, hence there was not reason for her to be attacked.

“I said “Congrats” to a new bride & people are attacking me for that. I don’t know the story nah. She looks happy. I follow her, she follows me – we are not close. Next thing people are in her comments saying “She took someone’s husband, you’re encouraging”. Hian.”

