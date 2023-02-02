Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Appointed Group VP Marketing for Wakanow Group

Celebrity

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has been appointed as the Group Vice President, Marketing for the Wakanow Group.

The former OAP, actor, producer and mother of one, announced her appointment via her Instagram page as she detailed how it came about.

Gbemi revealed that she got the offer a year ago but fled after she received the offer. She initially turned it down after going through the rigorous process of sending her resume, interviews and all because she panicked.

She noted that because she was scared, she made up a lot of excuses as you why she couldn’t take the job but this year, she’s done running and making excuses and is excited for the new challenge.

