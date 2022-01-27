Gbemi Okunola Calls Out VOGUE for not Giving Her Credits for Designing Actress Danielle Brooks’ Wedding Dress

Gbemi Okunola has taken to her Instagram Stories to call out VOGUE for failing to give her credits for designing actress Danielle Brooks’ stunning wedding dress.

The Orange is the new Black star and her partner, Dennie Gelin, tied the knot a few days ago. And in their post, VOGUE acknowledge the wedding planning, the dress Brooks changed out of, the cake, venue design, everything but the Nigerian woman who designed the actual wedding dress.

See her post:

Brooks however made sure to sing Okunola’s praises and even asked fans to employ her services.

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...