Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

Politics

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected for the 6th term.

Gbajabiamila appreciated his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for re-electing him.

The Speaker polled 19,717 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

Speaking after his election victory, Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for giving him the sixth term mandate, noting that he would not disappoint them.

The Speaker, according to a statement from his office on Sunday night, said he would continue to work assiduously and bring more developmental projects to Surulere and beyond.

He said: “I am immensely grateful to the people of Surulere for their overwhelming support. I do not take your support for granted.

“As your representative for the past 20 years, I have always protected your interest. I am proud of you as my constituents. I thank our teeming supporters, our Surulere APC leaders, party members, CDAs and residents for their massive support.

“This victory is not mine alone. It is a victory for democracy. Surulere has made history by this sixth mandate given to me, which would definitely spur me to do more for you”.

