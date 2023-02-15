Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gbajabiamila fingers those responsible for fuel scarcity, cash crunch

Politics

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, attributed the current hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Gbajabiamila stated this during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to assist his Surulere constituents in Lagos.

He said the lingering scarcity of naira notes and the fuel crisis were carefully contrived by some elements to destroy the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to him, the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue Nigerians from the present hardships.

Gbajabiamila said, “As your representative and Speaker, I’ve a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.

“The lower legislative chamber under my leadership has been on the side of the people, working tirelessly to rescue them from these difficulties.

“I’m glad that the judiciary has also confirmed our position on the implementation of the policy of naira redesign.”

Gbajabiamila alleged that some elements had created a crisis around the policy of the naira redesign just to stop Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, from winning this year’s presidential election.

According to the Speaker, the plot seemed to be failing as Nigerians were still keeping faith with the ruling party and Tinubu despite what they were going through.

“Nobody can convince me that it’s not a plot to stop Asiwaju [Tinubu] from becoming the president of this country.

“But I’m glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch, He has intervened,” he said.

