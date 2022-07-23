Gbagi’s attack on Okowa, height of treachery — Spokesman

Addressing journalists at Government House, Asaba, and the governor’s spokesman said that Gbagi’s allegation that Okowa and his wife, Edith, influenced the guilty verdict on him by a Warri High Court in a suit instituted against him by his workers was lamentation of a drowning man.

The court presided by Justice Vera Agbodje found Gbagi, a former junior minister in the Federal Ministry of Education, guilty of the allegation that he stripped naked, four of his workers – three females and a male in his hotel in Effurun, Delta.

In the suit by Victor Ephraim, one of the dehumanized staff, Gbagi was accused of using armed mobile policemen attached to him, to forcibly strip him and his female colleagues, some married after accusing them of not remitting money given to them by a guest.

The court indicted Gbagi, saying that the case presented by him was false and unbelievable, and he took laws into his hands by dehumanising the workers, amounting to an affront taken too far.

Ifeajika said that Governor Okowa and wife had no hand in Gbagi’s ordeal and urged him to seek the face of God and further approach the court of public opinion to clear his name from the heavy moral baggage.

“A few days ago, we read in the media of a court verdict that found a former Minister of State for Education and governorship candidate of the SDP, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, guilty in a matter that affects him solely.

“Chief Gbagi, a proprietor of a hotel had an issue between him and his staff. It was not political; it was not anywhere related to state matters. It was strictly a matter between an employer and employees.

“The case in question was celebrated when it happened in September, 2020 and some of us had forgotten about it but for this court judgement.

“People had forgotten that it was reported that for whatever reason he dehumanised four of his workers, a wife, a father and two other females. They were stripped naked and exposed to public glare.

“The victims sought redress in court and the court came out with a verdict, found Chief Gbagi guilty of not just infringing on the rights of these persons that were his workers but of dehumanising them and all that.”

He said that rather than put his head and face in shame and mud for the irresponsible act as seen by the judge, Gbagi resorted to character-assassination, accusing Governor Okowa and his wife of paying the judge to come out with the verdict.

“I am sure that to the ears of everybody, it is absurd and it isn’t worth responding or reacting to but for one obvious reason and that is the character involved.

“We don’t know where the workers that took him to court come from but we know that wherever they come from, we don’t have any record anywhere that they have any relationship even remotely, with the governor and his wife.

“Nothing can be traced to say that they have a relationship that perhaps may have pricked the interest of the first family in the matter.