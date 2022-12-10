Gayle King Slams ‘GMA3’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, Calls their Affair ‘Very Messy and Very Sloppy’

Gayle King has spoken up after her GMA3 cohosts, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were taken off air because of their scandalous affair.

Recall that days ago, photos of Holmes and Robach got leaked, stirring a major scandal because they are both in different marriages. However, despite the heated talks, the duo haven’t addressed reports of their relationship, but they have joked about it during Friday’s broadcast. And for this reason, the executives at the network decided to remove them from TV.

Speaking about the drama on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gayle King said the whole affair was “messy”.

“Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” she said.

She continued, “I look at the situation and I do say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there. It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy, I do think that. Because in the beginning I actually thought good on Good Morning America, they’re saying that they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it’s just very messy. … It’s a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

Listen to her:

CBS Mornings co-host @GayleKing shares her thoughts on the romantic revelations at Good Morning America. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/YaFFK5Otu0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 9, 2022

