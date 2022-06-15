Gavi, Camavinga, Adeyemi, others make Golden Boy shortlist

Barcelona’s Gavi, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and PSV Eindhoven’s Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke are some of the names on the 100-man list of nominations for the 2022 Golden Boy award on Wednesday.

The Golden Boy prize is an annual award established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport which is handed to the best player in European football under the age of 21 over the previous calendar year.

Last year, Barcelona’s Pedri scooped the prestigious award, after the decision by an international panel after beating off stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

This year, Pedri will be challenged by Camavinga, teammate Gavi and others.

