Gave Up Your Fame to Make Us A Home ~ RMD Says as He Celebrates Wife on 21st Wedding Anniversary

Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD and his beautiful wife, Jumobi Adegbesan Mofe-Damijo are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today, Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The ace and veteran actor took to his Instagram page to hail his wife of over two decades for her commitment to their home and family.

Posting a side by side photo of then Vs now, RMD hailed his wife for who was a presenter with AIT before marriage for giving up fame for their family.

He wrote,

“Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike. My Abk. My Abuja. Strong and courageous. Gave up your fame. To make us a home! “One in the family is enough” you said. Unworthy me! Thank you for yesterday, today and forever. I love you big time!

“What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha,” he added.

