Gary Lineker to return as Match of the Day host

Gary Lineker will return to present Match of the Day after he was taken off air amid an impartiality row following his criticism of the government’s new asylum policy.

BBC director general Tim Davie said an independent review of BBC social media guidelines would be carried out – and denied the BBC had backed down.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “it was right” the matter had been resolved.

But on Monday the BBC continued to face criticism from a range of sides.

Lineker said he supported the review and looked forward to getting back on air, describing the last few days as “surreal” and thanking people for their “incredible support”.

But Tory backbench MP Philip Davies told the Mail Online the BBC’s decision was a “pathetic capitulation” to Lineker and the “start of the end for the licence fee”, while ex-cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg also warned the “licence fee has passed its sell-by date”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...