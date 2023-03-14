Search
Emmanuel Offor
Gary Lineker to return as Match of the Day host

Gary Lineker will return to present Match of the Day after he was taken off air amid an impartiality row following his criticism of the government’s new asylum policy.

BBC director general Tim Davie said an independent review of BBC social media guidelines would be carried out – and denied the BBC had backed down.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “it was right” the matter had been resolved.

But on Monday the BBC continued to face criticism from a range of sides.

Lineker said he supported the review and looked forward to getting back on air, describing the last few days as “surreal” and thanking people for their “incredible support”.

But Tory backbench MP Philip Davies told the Mail Online the BBC’s decision was a “pathetic capitulation” to Lineker and the “start of the end for the licence fee”, while ex-cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg also warned the “licence fee has passed its sell-by date”.

Politics

El-Rufai denies buying houses, siphoning government money to Dubai

0
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that...
News

Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight

0
A Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight...
Politics

Myth of Political Structure destroyed – Falana

0
Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN, says in...
News

CBN breaks silence, says old Naira notes remain legal tender

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said...

El-Rufai denies buying houses, siphoning government money to Dubai

Emmanuel Offor -
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that he did not syphon the State’s money to Dubai. El-Rufai also challenged his predecessors in the...
Read more

Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight

Emmanuel Offor -
A Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight on a Doha-bound IndiGo flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi...
Read more

Myth of Political Structure destroyed – Falana

Emmanuel Offor -
Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN, says in spite of the challenges related to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, many...
Read more

