Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gary Lineker sacked as match of the Day Host over anti-Government tweet

Lifestyle

Legendary England striker Gary Lineker has been removed from his role as presenter of the BBC’s flagship football highlights Match of the Day show in the wake of his criticism of the UK government’s new policy towards asylum seekers.

The BBC’s removal of Lineker from the show – a national institution in the UK that has been airing since the 1960s – marks an extraordinary development and was followed by an outpouring of public support for Lineker and a slew of his colleagues announcing they would not appear on the show without him.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday to his 8.7 million followers, Lineker – one of England’s greatest football players and now among the UK’s most influential media figures – said the language used by members of the UK government towards asylum seekers was similar to that used in Nazi Germany.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting ‘Match of the Day,’” the BBC said late on Friday, “until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies,” the BBC said.

Conservative Party members of parliament had called on the BBC to discipline Lineker after he tweeted that the government’s plan to detain and deport asylum seekers arriving by boat was “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”.

“There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries,” he wrote.

The government called Lineker’s Nazi comparison inappropriate and unacceptable while some members of parliament said he should be fired.

Lineker has yet to make an official comment on his temporary dismissal.

Latest

Politics

INEC Chairman hits back, threatens to sue PDP over rigging allegations

0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,...
Celebrity

Desmond Elliot apologises over ‘children’ jibe

0
Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has again...
News

Ex-Jehovah’s Witness shoots 6 members dead

0
A disgruntled former Jehovah’s Witness member shot dead six...
News

Only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results – Court

0
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

INEC Chairman hits back, threatens to sue PDP over rigging allegations

0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,...
Celebrity

Desmond Elliot apologises over ‘children’ jibe

0
Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has again...
News

Ex-Jehovah’s Witness shoots 6 members dead

0
A disgruntled former Jehovah’s Witness member shot dead six...
News

Only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results – Court

0
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja...
Politics

Wike doubles down, backs election of Tinubu

0
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has commended...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

INEC Chairman hits back, threatens to sue PDP over rigging allegations

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has said the allegation that he rigged the presidential election could lead...
Read more

Desmond Elliot apologises over ‘children’ jibe

Emmanuel Offor -
Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has again tendered a public apology for his insensitive comments about the youths during October 2020 EndSARS...
Read more

Ex-Jehovah’s Witness shoots 6 members dead

Emmanuel Offor -
A disgruntled former Jehovah’s Witness member shot dead six people of the Christian group’s congregation in the German city of Hamburg, before turning the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: