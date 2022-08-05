Gangs of Lagos to Become First Local Original Film on Prime Video Nigeria

Amazon’s Prime Video officially launched in Nigeria on Thursday, August 4 and along with it came the highly anticipated film, “Gangs of Lagos”.

The Jade Osiberu directed flick has found a home on the streaming app and is set to become the first local original feature film on the platform.

Lala Akindoju announced the news via her Instagram page on Friday, August 5, disclosing that a few days ago, the producers broke the news to cast and crew members of Gangs of Lagos.

The highly anticipated film stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Funke Williams, Chike and a host of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...