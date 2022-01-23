Gang: Davido Hangs Out With All Three of His Children

Davido is taking a much needed break from his busy schedule and spending some quality time with his babies.

The singer and DMW label boss who recently made up with arch-rival, Wizkid shared lovely photos of himself and his children; Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

The photo showed that the father and children group were at an event as Imade and Hailey had their faces painted as they posed for the camera. For his part, Ifeanyi was in the throes of laughter while I bhis father’s arms.

Davido captioned the cute photo “GANG”

