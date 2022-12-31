Search
Ganduje axes commissioner for religious affairs

News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sacked Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam, the state’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs.

The news of Adam’s sack was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, adding that the decision is with immediate effect.

According to the statement, Adam has been exhibiting attitude unbecoming as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.

“He was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays,” Garba stated.

It was gathered that apart from operating without due consultation, the commissioner has not been loyal to the government.

Meanwhile, the governor has sent to the state House of Assembly the name of a nominee in the person of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano as a replacement for screening and appointment as the new commissioner.

Governor Ganduje also wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavours.

