Game of Thrones Star, Joseph Gatt Arrested on ‘Suspicion’ of Sexually Explicit Chats with Minor

British actor, Joseph Gatt, has been arrested for allegedly having sexually explicit chats online with a minor.

The Game of Thrones actor was arrested and served with a search warrant at his home in Los Angeles on April 6 on suspicion of “sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines” through the internet.

Although he was released on $5,000 bail the same day of his arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department sources have said Gatt was taken into custody and arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for “contact with a minor for a sexual offence.”

Shortly after the news was released, Joseph took to Twitter to deny the accusations against him.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and complete untrue allegations recently leveled against me,” Joseph tweeted. “They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

He added, “Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

The Juvenile Division of the LAPD, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, are now seeking to identify any additional victims after the arrest.

Gatt played Thenn Warg on the HBO series “Game Of Thrones”

