Gallas warns Chelsea against signing De Jong

Former Chelsea defender, William Gallas has advised the Blues not to sign Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

Recall that Chelsea, alongside Manchester United, have been linked with a move to sign De Jong this summer from Barcelona.

De Jong’s preference is thought to be to stay at Barcelona, but Chelsea are now leading the race to sign the Dutch midfielder should he be forced out of the Catalan club this summer, with a deal worth 80 million euros thought to be close.

However, Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side should be targeting a more defensively minded midfield option.

“De Jong is a great player. He is still young, but he’s so experienced in the way he plays,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“I don’t think Chelsea should have gone for someone of that profile, though. They already have players like him.

“They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They’re strong guys who stay in front of their defenders. They’ve good impacts physically as well. That is why I wouldn’t sign De Jong because they already have players who are a little bit similar.”

