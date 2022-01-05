Gal Gadot Finally Addresses that Ridiculous “Imagine” Video: ‘It Wasn’t the Right Thing’

Two years ago, at the peak of the pandemic, Gal Gadot and a few other celebrities hopped on a video in which they performed John Lennon’s hit 1971 song, “Imagine.”

Many people criticised that video, and Gadot has now told told InStyle that she now agrees with the criticisms.

“I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way,” she said.

She continued, “I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that.”

See the video:

