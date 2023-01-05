Search
Gabrielle Union Talks About Her First Marriage and Infidelities

Celebrity

Gabrielle Union has spoken candidly about her failed first marriage to NFL player Chris Howard.

Speaking about this in an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress admitted she felt “guilty” about her past infidelity, but that they both cheated on each other.

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she said, adding that she wasn’t “getting wife of the year awards.”

She continued, “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

They met in 1999 and married in 2001. The marriage failed in 2005, with the divorce finalized in 2006.

She said that at the time she was “paying all the bills,” which added to the reason for the cheating.

“I was working my ass off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” she said. “It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.” She said that she was “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me” at the time.

Listen to her:

