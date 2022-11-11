Gabrielle Union Surprised by Husband’s Sentimental 50th Birthday Gift to Her

Gabrielle Union has received her best birthday gift yet and it was presented by nine other than her husband, Dwyane Wade.

The actress who celebrated her golden jubilee with a tour of the beautiful continent of Africa, showed off her Wade’s new tattoo dedicated to her, via her Instagram.

Gabrielle shared the moment she found out that her husband’s 17th tattoo, and it simply read, ‘💕 GU’.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica #WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetowm part 4.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...