Gabrielle Union Laments Her ‘Uncooperative’ Knees Whole Dancing Beyonce’s New Song

Gabrielle Union was ready to get on the bop of the summer but alas, her knees said “not today dear.”

The actress who is currently in Milan, one of the stops for her world renowned summer vacation was dressed to the nines and ready to give a show with Beyonce’s, “Break My Soul”

Gabrielle who posted a video of herself working her knees, however confessed that she couldn’t hold the position for too long as they needed new life alert.

Her attempt at wasn’t all the way shabby though it’s no match for the likes of Ciara and Megan Thee Stallion.

