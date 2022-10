Gabrielle Union and Banke have collaborated together on an exclusive line for New York and Company.

The Hollywood actress and the Nigerian-born fashion designer, dropped the exclusive line called Gabrielle Union X Banke Kuku on Tuesday, October 25.

Sharing the news via her Instagram page, Banke Kuku announced the collaboration which she noted she is excited about.

The line features beautiful kaftans, kikonos and dresses, made in luxe silk and rich print fabrics if various colours.

