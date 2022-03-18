Gabrielle Union Calls Out Disney Over Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘The Damage Is Done’

Gabrielle Union has called out the folks at the Walt Disney Company for their response to Florida’s recently passed Parental Rights in Education legislation, which many are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out. I don’t even think that’s a word that you could use for something like this, where children’s lives are literally hanging in the balance,” Union told Variety during the premiere of her Disney+ film, Cheaper by the Dozen. “We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done.”

Complex notes that last week, ​​”Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for the company’s stance on the new bill, which would limit how sexual orientation and gender identity are dealt with in the classroom. Additionally, it was discovered on Feb. 25 that the company contributed money to every politician who either sponsored or co-sponsored the legislation.”

And in his apology, Chapek announced that Disney would be “pausing all political donations in the state of Florida.”

The state’s House of Representatives passed the bill on Feb. 24 and the state’s Senate later passed it in early March.

