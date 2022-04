Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have collaborated on a new business venture together; the launch of a skincare line, Proudly

The couple who share a daughter, Kaavia James announced the launch of the brand which caters specifically to babies of colour.

In a joint Instagram post,the couple revealed that they were inspired to do this by their daughter as they want to teach her to embrace her melanated skin – its beauty, power, wisdom and magic.

