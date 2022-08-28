Gabriel turns from villain to hero as Arsenal fightback to maintain perfect start

Gabriel atoned for a dreadful error to score the winner as Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 to maintain their winning start to the Premier League season.

The defender lost possession on the edge of his own box to allow Aleksandar Mitrovic to put Fulham ahead against the run of play.

But after Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike, Gabriel redeemed himself with a scrambled finish from close range in the 85th minute.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a crucial save to deny Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah an equaliser in added time.

Victory ensured Arsenal kept up their 100% start to the season and stayed top of the table, despite being frustrated for large parts by the visitors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...