Gabriel Afolayan has been putting in the work in the gym and now, the gains are showing.

The actor and singer showed off his new body while at the gym in a new photo he put up on his Instagram page on Saturday morning, November 19.

Gabriel who is undoubtedly proud of his abs, let out a warning to females in the Lekki axis of Lagos, letting them know he is bringing all of his bodily goodness to the streets hence, no female is safe.

He wrote, ” Idaji 50 Cent. Omoge Lekki iku payin!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...