Gabourey Sidibe Quietly Married Fiancé, Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she has wed her fiancé, Brandon Frenkel in a very private ceremony.

The actress shared the surprising news during her appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan” on Monday morning, December 5.

The confession left the show’s hosts, Kelly Rippa and Ryan Seacrest startled as they tried to make sense of how the actress managed to keep the news of her marriage secret for so long.

Gabourey, who became engaged to her husband in November 2020, started off by explaining why she dislikes weddings.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa both looked puzzled by the revelation before asking Brandon — who was sitting in the studio audience — whether Gabourey was being serious, prompting him to flash his wedding ring. “Wait, is this breaking news?” Kelly asked, to which the “Precious” star responded, “Yeah, we got married at the kitchen table; it was just us.” The wedding took place four months after they were engaged, which would be in February 2021.

After the revelation, the ‘Precious’ actress took to her Instagram page to share her official wedding photos.

