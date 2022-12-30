G5 Govs fight each other over choice of presidential candidate

There are reports that the PDP G5 governors have gone separate ways after the marathon strategic meetings in London with the opposition.

It is understood that the face of the G5, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, “angrily” departed the United Kingdom (UK) for Madrid, Spain, to watch Real Madrid match this weekend.

Sources say Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom suggested that they remain neutral as supporting any other candidate except their party’s candidate will spell doom for them in PDP.

Recall that Messrs Ikpeazu and Ortom are the Abia South Senatorial district and Benue North-West Senatorial candidates respectively of the PDP. A suspension or expulsion for anti-party activities will ruin their tickets in respect of the 2023 election.

A reliable source revealed that while it was true that Seyi Makinde and Wike shared the same view that they should support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ikpeazu and Ortom differed.

Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are contesting senatorial elections in their respective states, whereas Wike has no immediate political interest except for his associates in Rivers state.

