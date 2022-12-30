Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

G5 Govs fight each other over choice of presidential candidate

Politics

There are reports that the PDP G5 governors have gone separate ways after the marathon strategic meetings in London with the opposition.

It is understood that the face of the G5, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, “angrily” departed the United Kingdom (UK) for Madrid, Spain, to watch Real Madrid match this weekend.

Sources say Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom suggested that they remain neutral as supporting any other candidate except their party’s candidate will spell doom for them in PDP.

Recall that Messrs Ikpeazu and Ortom are the Abia South Senatorial district and Benue North-West Senatorial candidates respectively of the PDP. A suspension or expulsion for anti-party activities will ruin their tickets in respect of the 2023 election.

A reliable source revealed that while it was true that Seyi Makinde and Wike shared the same view that they should support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ikpeazu and Ortom differed.

Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are contesting senatorial elections in their respective states, whereas Wike has no immediate political interest except for his associates in Rivers state.

Latest

News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Politics

Tinubu will be president, Nigerians tired of Northerners – Ex Borno Gov

0
Former Borno military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu has said Nigerians...
News

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

0
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium...
Politics

Buhari’s aide says PDP G5 will help Tinubu win election

0
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Politics

Tinubu will be president, Nigerians tired of Northerners – Ex Borno Gov

0
Former Borno military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu has said Nigerians...
News

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

0
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium...
Politics

Buhari’s aide says PDP G5 will help Tinubu win election

0
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital...
News

The world will never forget him – Buhari mourns Pele

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned Brazil football legend Pele,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State, noting that he had particularly...
Read more

Tinubu will be president, Nigerians tired of Northerners – Ex Borno Gov

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Borno military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu has said Nigerians will vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023. The Grand Patron...
Read more

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as their preferred bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project. They confirmed this through the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: