G5 Governors campaign for Makinde in Ibadan

Aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the G5 or the Integrity Group on Thursday stormed the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for the campaign flag-off for the reelection of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Makinde’s allies including Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu attended the event at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The PDP Deputy National Chairman in the South-West, Taofeek Arapaja; the party’s Chairman in Oyo, Bayo Ogungbenro; amongst other party faithful were also in attendance.

Grateful to everyone who made our official campaign flag-off a success today! I especially thank my brother governors and other eminent party members who joined us in Ibadan for the event. I thank the good people of Oyo State for turning up in their numbers to show their support. pic.twitter.com/A7p23vz2aQ — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) January 5, 2023

Decked in traditional attire synonymous with Yorubaland, Wike, Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu took turns to address the crowd of PDP supporters, persuading them to vote Makinde, whom they described as the “Youth Leader of the G5”, for second term in office.

“You all know that Seyi Makinde has done well since he came in 2019 and therefore the only way we can appreciate more and benefit more is for him to go back and complete the good work he has started,” Wike told the cheering crowd.

Of note, the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; were conspicuously absent from the event on Thursday.

