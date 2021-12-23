FX Series, Atlanta to Return for Season 3 After Hiatus

The third season of Atlanta on FX is set to return to TV after a long hiatus.

The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series which stars Donald Glover will return to FX on March 24, almost four years after its second season concluded. Atlanta‘s second season premiered on March 1, 2018 and finished on May 10 of that year.

We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier.

“Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Season three will also stream on Hulu the day after it airs on FX, marking the first time Atlanta has had in-season streaming on the Disney-run platform.

The premiere date caps a series of delays that have held back the third season of the show, created by and starring Glover. After renewing the series for a third season in June 2018, FX initially hoped for a 2019 debut for season three.

FX chief, John Landgraf told reporters in early 2019, however, that a combination of Glover’s packed schedule and other issues led to a delay in writing for season three.

FX gave an early fourth season renewal to Atlanta in August 2019, with the plan to film both seasons back to back in spring 2020. The pandemic interrupted that schedule as well; production finally began in April.

Season three is set (and filmed) almost entirely in Europe. It follows Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

A timetable for season four hasn’t been set yet.

