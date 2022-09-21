Future Reportedly Sells Publishing Catalog in 8-Figure Deal

Future has inked himself a nice deal and landed a huge cheque in the process after he sold his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners.

The company announced this in a press release Tuesday afternoon, September 20 and according to Billboard the deal was finalised in the “high eight figures.”

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said in the release.

“I’m proud to partner up with Rene [McLean, a founding advisor at the company] and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Many folks however seem not to be on board with the move and Future has a word for them. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,

“Unsuccessful people have no clue how success works.”

