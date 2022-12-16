Fusion of Afro-Jazz & Amapiano, Bikiya Graham-Douglas’ Christmas Single, “Silent Night” is a Mood

With the year coming to a close, and Christmas bells are ringing, love is in the air, plus the pulsating air of celebration and thanksgiving, award-winning actress and movie producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas decided to push the creative envelope further, by going back to the core of where it all began for her — Music!

Revisiting her love for music, the talented thespian brings the year to a close with a soulful rendition of the eternal favourite Christmas anthem, “SilentNight”. Produced by GospelondBeatz with additional lyrics by Bikiya herself, “Silent Night” — the cover is a beautiful infusion of Afro-Jazz and Amapianowhich leans on a unique and bopping rhythm, miles different from the original carol.

“I wanted to make a Christmas Song but I wanted something unconventional with an Afro twist to it. “Silent Night” is one of my favourite Christmas songs and the way it’s written made it perfect for this style. I added a few words to already beautiful lyrics, kept it simple and voila! this version was born.”

rts which is unarguably one version of Bikiya’s multi-layered personality has flourished the actress with over 13 years of experience, despite the fact that she originally wanted to become a singer before acting found its way into her life. With her original intent to be a singer, even as she excels in other art forms, very modestly, she says: “Music would always be my first love, and I would never stop pursuing ways to express myself through singing”.

Award-winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas is one of the few talents in the industry who is passionate about impacting the younger generation in the world of Arts, filmmaking and theatre, birthing the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, among other laudable projects this forward-thinking thespian has.

Listen to “Silent Night” — the cover by Bikiya Graham-Douglas HERE and on all platforms.

