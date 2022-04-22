Friday, April 22, 2022
Fury v Whyte: Joe Joyce backs Gypsy King for win

British heavyweight, Joe Joyce has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Dillian Whyte when both heavyweight boxers contest on Saturday.

Joyce believes Whyte will cause Fury problems but believes The Gypsy King will prevail.

Fury puts his WBC title on the line against Whyte this weekend at the Wembley Stadium in the first of two big heavyweight showdowns over the coming months with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk set to clash once again in July.

“Fury is such a big draw now, he commands so much respect,” Joyce told Metro UK.

“It’s going to be a great fight. But I see Fury at range picking Dillian off with the jab and getting the win.

“That is unless Whyte can utilise good head movement, get inside and work the body and head. It will be an exciting fight for sure.”

