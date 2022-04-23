Sunday, April 24, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Fury destroys Whyte with sixth round KO to retain WBC title

WBC champion Tyson Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in what may be his final fight.

Fury dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut. Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted.

“This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,” Fury said immediately after the fight.

Fury – who also retained his Ring Magazine belt – is unbeaten in 33 bouts, while Whyte falls short on his first attempt at a world title.

“I promised my wife that would be it after the [Deontay] Wilder fight,” he added. “But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out.”

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: