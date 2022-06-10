Funke Olakunrin: Court sentences 3 suspects to death by hanging

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced three persons to death by hanging for killing Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

While four persons were accused of the crime – Lawal Mazaje, 40, Adamu Adamu, 50, Mohammed Usman, 26, and Auwal Abubakar, 25 – the trial judge, Justice William Olamide on Friday, discharged and acquitted one of them – Auwal.

But the counsel to the three defendants says he will study the judgment to see if an appeal could be filed.

On his part, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Charles Titiloye, commended the judgment.

Olufunke was shot dead on July 12 2019 while traveling between Kajola and Ore, along the Ondo/Ore Highway.

