Funke Akindele Talks Social Media Influence, Others in Gubernatorial Race for Lagos

Its no longer news that Funke Akindele has been announced as the running mate of PDP’s Lagos Gubernatorial candidate, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran.

The actress and filmmaker who has began to work on the campaign trail was a guest of Channels Television’s Politics Today, where she touched on a number of things surrounding her political sojourn.

In the course of her interview, Funke Akindele revealed she joined the People’s Democratic Party about three months ago and though she has no prior experience in politics, she has been managing people on a smaller scale for over 14 years as the studio head of her production company, Scene One Productions.

She talked on some of the challenges that besiege the mega city of Lagos, especially as someone who lives and works in the state and her passion to proffer solutions.

Funke Akindele who is one of the most followed Nigerian celebrity across social media platforms, talked on using this as a tool to secure the Lagos state seat of power.

She noted that she is loved by people given her massive following of over 20 million and this will play out in the coming elections. She also added that the grassroots are fans of her work and identify with her, hence, this will help in securing PDP’s win come 2023.

