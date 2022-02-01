Thursday, February 3, 2022
Funke Akindele Set to Launch New Career Path

Funke Akindele Bello is one enterprising woman as she is set to dip her hands into another cookie dough.

The astute filmmaker and mother of twin boys has set her sights on becoming a hype woman and is even willing to pay for the required training to make her the best

Funke Akindele shared on Instagram that she came to the realisation that hypemen make a lot of money from Thursday all through to the weekend as they are now regular fixtures at not only in events but also birthdays and weddings.

She expressed her desire to launch into this market and invited folks to invite her for their events after her training is over so she can make this money too.

