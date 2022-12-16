Funke Akindele Opens Up On Marriage Crash

Funke Akindele has finally opened up on the reason for the demise of her marriage to husband, Abdulrashad Bello aka JJC Skillz.

In an interview published by Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 13, the Nollywood actress revealed that their vision and dreams of how the marriage should work stopped aligning and efforts to work towards restoring the relationship failed.

The 45-year-old mother of two said,

“Well, the truth is our dreams and vision of what our marriage should be just no longer aligned. And efforts to make it work all fell on deaf ears, so why hang around.”

Recall that JJC Skillz announced his separation from Funke Akindele in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 30, after about six years of marriage.

“Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.”

At that time, he disclosed that the last two years had been difficult for them and he tried his best to make things work. He added that Funke asked him to leave their matrimonial home three months prior the post.

Funke and JJC got married in a private ceremony in London on August 23, 2016, the eve of her 39th birthday.

