Congratulations to Funke Akindele!

The iconic actress is among the 397 members of the global film community invited by the Academy Motion of Pictures to join the organization.

As a member of the organization, she will be able to vote for the Oscar nominations and winners, and the listed includes Oscar winners like Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and many others.

See the full list here.

