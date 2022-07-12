Funke Akindele is Running for Deputy Governor of Lagos State Under the PDP Flag!

Funke Akindele has declared her interest in politics.

The actress took to Twitter a moment ago to share the theatrical post of herself running for Deputy Governor of Lagos State alongside Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, who is running for governor – all under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag.

“Dear Lagosians, I must share my decision to venture into a more significant facet of humanitarian service with you all,” she began in her post, adding, “Through God’s grace, my 25-year career in the entertainment sector has seen much success and given me the privilege to engage with people from all walks of life.”

She continued, “It was also within that period, that my passion for contributing to the growth of youth, women and children was solidified. Coupled with an upbringing dedicated to service to others and value for life, compassion for others is second nature to me.”

“As a Lagosian born out of Ikorodu, when asked to join Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) as his running mate for next year’s gubernatorial elections– the opportunity to help liberate and improve the welfare of our people could not be ignored,” she said.”

“I found JANDOR to be young, brave, knowledgeable and compassionate. Most importantly, his commitment to making the wealth of Lagos truly reflect in the living standards of all her residents is genuine & remarkable. My decision is not only to accept this huge responsibility–But to work tirelessly and complement JANDOR’s burning desire to see our dear state of Lagos live up to its full potential, where the people are made the top priority as immediate and direct beneficiaries.”

And about her motivation to run for the political office, she said: “As a woman, I strongly desire a state that values her women, protects the girl child and has zero-tolerance for abuse in any form. A state where your religion, age or tribe is a non-factor in having a fair chance of living your dreams.”

