Funke Akindele Insists She’s Never Showing Her Kids’ Faces on Social Media

Funke Akindele is adamant about maintaining a semblance of normalcy for her children and nothing is going to change that.

During a recent interview with blogger, Jide Okonjo, the Nollywood filmmaker cemented her stance on the issue despite mounting pressure from fans.

Responding to why she keeps her life private, Funke Akindele answered, “Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No.

“When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it.

“Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children . They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe.

“Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without “Ah!” that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face” Leave them private!”

