Funke Akindele is excitedly looking forward to her 45th birthday in a few days time.

The actress who is gunning for the Deputy Governor of Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, shared her joy at the upcoming milestone.

Akindele who will clock 45 on Wednesday, August 24, posted a Tiktok video which she simply captioned,

“I will be 45 years old in a few days.”

